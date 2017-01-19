Update: ESPN Removes Commentator From Assignments After Comparing Venus Williams to a Gorilla

Update: In a statement to BET.com on Thursday, ESPN stated that they have relieved commentator Doug Adler of his duties for the remainder of the Australian Open after he compared Venus Williams to a "gorilla" during tournament action earlier this week.

"During an Australian Open stream on ESPN3, Doug Adler should have been more careful in his word selection," an ESPN rep said in an email to BET. "He apologized and we have removed him from his remaining assignments [for the Australian Open]."

Is it enough of a punishment?

Earlier in the day, Twitter was asking the company to terminate Adler after he said "you see Venus move in and put the gorilla effect on" during her second-round match Tuesday.

