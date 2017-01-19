Look: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Just Read the Hell Out of Conor McGregor's Alleged $2.5 Million Net Worth

Floyd Mayweather Jr. isn't letting any opportunity to jab at Conor McGregor slide.

The retired, undefeated boxing legend took to his Instagram and Twitter accounts today to read the hell out of the UFC star's alleged $2.5 million net worth in comparison to his own net worth of $650 million. The tale of the tape styled earnings comparison was equipped with Mayweather's caption: "Before you ask for $25 million, be worth more than $25 million. You have the '2' and the '5' right but you meant to say $2.5 million not $25 million." Sheesh! Take a look.

Before you ask for $25 million, be worth more than $25 million. You have the "2" and the "5" right but you meant to say $2.5 million not $25 million. A photo posted by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jan 19, 2017 at 8:00am PST

Mayweather probably felt compelled to make the social media post after UFC president Dana White said last week that a bout between the two fighters can happen, with each agreeing to pocket $25 million — a proposal that paved the way for "Money" to call White a "f***ing comedian."

That being said, comparing his net worth to that of McGregor's triggered mixed reactions on Twitter. One McGregor fan claimed that Mayweather got his facts wrong and that the UFC fighter is worth more than $25 million, but nowhere in the neighborhood of the retired boxer.

But Mayweather's fans remain supremely confident in the former champion's skills if the mega bout does indeed happen. That and they think the prospect of McGregor defeating Mayweather in a boxing match is laughable.

@FloydMayweather people who think McGregor will beat Mayweather in boxing are probably Ronda Rousy fans — The Ghetto Othello (@TheDoc24SeV) January 19, 2017

Perhaps this Mayweather follower said it best, though.

And if the "Money" is right, we may actually see this fight someday soon. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET-Staff