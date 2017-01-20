Watch: LeBron James Thanks President Obama and the First Family for Being a 'True Inspiration'

LeBron James was one of the people reflecting on the former commander-in-chief's service over the past eight years.

Before President Obama handed over the keys to the country to Donald Trump during today's Inauguration, it was a time for many Americans to reflect on the 44th POTUS.

Last night, King James took to his Uninterrupted digital media outlet to send a special farewell video message to President Obama and the first family, thanking them for being an "inspiration" to everybody and explaining that they "set the standard on 'you can.'"

"As crazy as it sounds, tonight is Obama's last night in office," James says in the footage. "I just want to say to Barack, to Michelle, to the kids and everybody, you guys have been a true inspiration ... not only to myself, not only to my family and my kids, but to everybody. To people that got dreams about wanting to become the president of the United States or the first lady or being in office when people say you can't do something, you guys have set the standard on 'you can.'"

And that was just the beginning of this beautifully said salute to Barack Obama and his family.

Watch King James's full message below.