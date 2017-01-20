Reggie Bush's Alleged Pregnant Side Chick Reportedly Has a Recording Proving He Wanted a Baby

Reggie Bush might want to think twice before saying that an alleged love child isn't his.

That's because Bossip is reporting that the Buffalo Bills' running back's alleged side chick, Monique Exposito, may have secretly recording them having sex and that Bush can be heard telling her that he would ejaculate inside of her.

During the act, Exposito allegedly tells him that she has always wanted a "mixed baby," to which Bush allegedly responds, "Then I’ll f****** come in you.”

Welp.

The site adds that Exposito is due to deliver their love child outside of Bush's marriage to Lilit Avagyan next month.

It was previously reported in November that Bush hasn't had a DNA test to prove that he's indeed the impending child's father and that he had offered Exposito $3 million in hush money to abort the child.

However, Bush might be coming around considering Bossip claims that the NFL rusher has continued to send Exposito money and Facetimed her on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

She has even allegedly moved into a new waterfront home and bought a new Audi. Hmm ...

We can't help but wonder if this alleged situation will damage or even end Bush's marriage.

