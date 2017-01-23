Watch: Gilbert Arenas Says He Would Have Used the 'Women's March on Washington' to 'Find a THOT'

The historic Women's March on Washington this past weekend symbolized women's empowerment to the highest degree. Just not for Gilbert Arenas .

Even for No Chill Gil ... this is taking things too far.

He drove his point home by additionally posting a lewd video of a guy performing sexually explicit thrusts on unsuspecting women.

The former NBA All-Star took to his Instagram account Sunday and said the event would have been the perfect opportunity to "find a THOT," adding that there's "too many ladies in one area NOT to pull 1."

For good measure, he added a not-safe-for-work video of a stripper with the caption: "When all the popular strippers took today off for the #womenempowermentMarch and we left with this 😱😱 #TrumpMustGo okay ladies we get it #EqualRights now come back to work. (N***** at home mad today)."

While most of the retired NBA star's followers responded to the posts with laughs or by sharing them with friends, there were those who were downright offended by Arenas's remarks and the footage that accompanied them.

One even reminded him that he has daughters.

"This is disgusting!! You have daughters!!!!" an IG follower wrote in response to his first video.

Another follower added, "This is absolutely not funny."

Despite those comments, Arenas will probably continue to weigh in on whatever he likes with zero chill or regrets whatsoever.

After all, his IG handle is No Chill Gil for a reason.

