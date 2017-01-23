Watch: This Hawks Game Kiss Cam Proposal Went Disastrously Wrong and Viral After an Excited Fan Made Dude Drop the Ring

Kiss cams are big hits with NBA fans across the country. Occasionally, the video feature involves a man surprising his girlfriend with a wedding proposal. But when one fan got a little too excited during the Atlanta Hawks game on Saturday, it caused a kiss cam proposal to go disastrously wrong — not to mention viral — for all the wrong reasons.

When the kiss cam landed on the couple — who appear just past the one-minute mark — they smooched before the man surprisingly dropped down on one knee and asked for his girlfriend's hand in marriage.

The beautiful moment, however, took a turn for the worse when an excited fan slapped the man on the back in an attempt to offer congratulations. The ring fell out of its case, sparking a mad dash to find the hardware. Welp!

As the man frantically searched for the ring, his fiancée looked like she was about to whoop that fan's a** amidst her anger.

Their unlikely dismay led to instant viral notoriety that can be seen below.