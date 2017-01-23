Look: Royals' Yordano Ventura and Ex-MLB Player Andy Marte Tragically Killed in Separate Car Accidents in the Dominican Republic

Kansas City Royals' World Series champion and ace pitcher Yordano Ventura and former MLB third baseman Andy Marte were killed in two separate car accidents in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. Ventura was 25 years old; Marte was 33.

Each incident is still being investigated, but the Royals' website is reporting that the crash that claimed Ventura's life occurred on a highway in the Rancho Arriba section of San Jose de Ocoa in the Dominican Republic.

"From what I've been told, speed was not a factor," Royals general manager Dayton Moore told the team's website. "It was just a mountainous area with heavy fog. It's obvious from the pictures that he did not have a seatbelt on. No one has been able to confirm or deny alcohol was a factor, and I've asked repeatedly."

It will take about three weeks for toxicology reports.

Moore added: "Everybody in our organization is hurting right now. We were truly blessed to have been a part of his life. He will always be a special part of our organization."

Ventura, who was pivotal in helping to lead the Royals to a World Series championship in 2015, is survived by his wife, Maria del Pilar Sangiovanni.

He had played four seasons in the MLB.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported that Marte was killed when his Mercedes-Benz hit a house roadside between San Francisco de Macoris and Pimentel in the Dominican Republic.

Marte had played in the majors from 2005 through 2010 and briefly during the 2014 season.

After learning about the tragic news, the MLB community of players and fans reacted to the loss of Ventura and Marte.