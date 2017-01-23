Watch: Raising Him Right! Russell Wilson and Baby Future Say All Women Deserve to Be Treated Equally

Russell Wilson is helping to make sure that baby Future is raised right.

During the same weekend as the Women's March on Washington, Ciara recorded this footage of her Seattle Seahawks' quarterback hubby and herself coaching along the adorable toddler into saying, "All women deserve to be treated equal." We know that's right! Talk to 'em, little man! Peep the beautiful moment below.

Sweet Message From My Boys ❤ @DangerRussWilson. #WomensEquality ✊🏽✌🏽 A video posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 22, 2017 at 11:42am PST

Aww! #WomensEquality ... go ahead and hash-tag that like CiCi did. On the same Sunday that Ciara posted the touching moment on her Instagram account, Wilson posted this cute video on his own IG.

Forever. @Ciara A video posted by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:17pm PST

There's no doubt that there's a lot of love — and learning — going on with this family. By the time Russ and Ciara welcome their impending bundle of joy into this world later this year, Future will be equipped with some major keys to teach his younger brother or sister ... and that's a touchdown. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff