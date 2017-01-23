Watch: Steelers' Antonio Brown Reportedly Had a Six-Figure Deal With Facebook Before His Controversial FB Live Video

Did Antonio Brown play us all for fools with his infamous Facebook Live locker-room video last weekend?

NFL.com is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers' superstar wide receiver actually has a six-figure marketing deal with the social-media powerhouse and that posting nearly 20 minutes of live footage from the team's locker room while they celebrated their AFC divisional win over the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday was seemingly part of his contract with Facebook. This gives an entirely different meaning to the "Business is booming" line that AB loves to yell out. [Warning: Brown's FB Live video contains profanity].

Brown is expected to be fined by the Steelers for posting the video, which also violated the NFL's social media policy. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Brown's posting of the clip "foolish and inconsiderate," prompting the wideout's apology.

Tomlin could be heard calling the New England Patriots "assholes" in the notorious video. And that didn't help the Steelers' cause last night, when the Patriots whooped Brown and Pittsburgh, 36-17, in the AFC title game. Patriots fans added insult to injury by chanting "Facebook Live" as Brown and the Steelers walked off the field after losing.

The Steelers exit the field after losing the AFC title game. One fan incessantly shouts "Facebook Live!!!" at Antonio Brown. pic.twitter.com/wSghPemuyR — Andre Khatchaturian (@AndreKhatchNESN) January 23, 2017

While the six figures from Facebook have got to be nice, Brown's timing of his FB Live video was a straight fumble on the grandest of scales.

Written by Mark Lelinwalla