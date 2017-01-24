Watch: IG Model Elizabeth Ruiz Said NFL Star DeSean Jackson's Eggplant Is 'Built Like an Asian,' and His Girlfriend Clapped Back

The last time Elizabeth Ruiz made headlines, she was denying that she ever used sex-tape footage of herself and Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller in an attempt to extort him out of $2.5 million as his lawsuit against her alleged.

Nearly two months later and the Instagram model and actress is in the news for dragging a different NFL player — Washington wide receiver DeSean Jackson. Appearing on Hollywood Unlocked, Ruiz made a culturally-insensitive remark, saying that Jackson's eggplant is "built like an Asian," before adding that he's the least-packing celebrity that she's ever had sex with. Welp. Watch this clip from the 19:26 mark, where the slander begins.

Wow. Well, the remark caught the attention of Jackson and his girlfriend/baby mama, Kayla Phillips, who both came for Ruiz with scathing IGs of their own. Jackson seemingly referred to Ruiz as a "low life," while imploring her to "go find a job." Although he didn't mention Ruiz by her name, the timing of the post coincides with her comments.

Females dyin for attention 😂😂 why you so mad Speaking up on me smh Real Low Life .. A photo posted by Desean Jackson (@0ne0fone) on Jan 23, 2017 at 3:06pm PST

Phillips also called foul on Ruiz, warning the model that she's going to pull up on her in L.A. soon.

Ballerific Comment Creepin ---- 🌾👀🌾 #deseanjackson's girlfriend #kaylaphillips #commentcreepin A photo posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jan 23, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

Sheesh! That pressure might have paved the way for Ruiz to issue the following apology on IG, admitting she's been "reckless."

Well, the apology didn't stop Jackson from channeling Birdman and reiterating to put respek on his name.

Ballerific Comment Creepin ---- 🌾👀🌾 #deseanjackson #commentcreepin A photo posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jan 23, 2017 at 7:17pm PST

It's clear to see that DeSean and Kayla aren't going to take any slander from Ruiz.

Hey babe 😍 A photo posted by @imkaylaphillips on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:56pm PST

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff