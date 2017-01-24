Watch: LeBron James Rips Trump for Citing Bane From 'The Dark Knight Rises' During His Inauguration

So, what are the chances that Donald Trump and his team were watching The Dark Knight Rises while penning his inauguration speech? As unconventional — and controversial — as the now-45th president's campaign was, hey, you never know.
After Trump delivered the speech Friday, people couldn't help but notice that Trump's words matched that of Batman villain Bane's from the 2012 movie — and one of those people was LeBron James.
Over the weekend, the three-time NBA champion took to his Instagram account and posted a video of Trump saying the line, "... and giving it back to you, the people" followed by Bane saying the same line, putting the same emphasis on the words the people.
King James's take on it?
"Soooo I guess Bane will be our next President huh!?!?" he wrote in an IG caption accompanying the footage. "Sometimes u gotta laugh to keep you from crying!"
Say that last part again, champ.
He followed that by saying that he promises to do his part to help the youth understand.
Take a look.
Whether it was strictly by coincidence or intentional, a president quoting a Batman villain in his inauguration speech is a first — and that's not an alternative fact.
To bring the Bane/Trump comparison full circle, the villain's creators recently told the Hollywood Reporter that they voted for The Donald, with one of them — Chuck Dixon — actually saying: "Is he like a Batman villain? In many ways he is. But our last guy in that office often reminded me of a Bond villain. So there you go."
Wow.
(Photos from Left: Andy Lyons/Getty Images, Win McNamee/Getty Images)
