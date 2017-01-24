Watch: LeBron James Rips Trump for Citing Bane From 'The Dark Knight Rises' During His Inauguration

So, what are the chances that Donald Trump and his team were watching The Dark Knight Rises while penning his inauguration speech? As unconventional — and controversial — as the now-45th president's campaign was, hey, you never know.

After Trump delivered the speech Friday, people couldn't help but notice that Trump's words matched that of Batman villain Bane's from the 2012 movie — and one of those people was LeBron James.

Over the weekend, the three-time NBA champion took to his Instagram account and posted a video of Trump saying the line, "... and giving it back to you, the people" followed by Bane saying the same line, putting the same emphasis on the words the people.

King James's take on it?

"Soooo I guess Bane will be our next President huh!?!?" he wrote in an IG caption accompanying the footage. "Sometimes u gotta laugh to keep you from crying!"

Say that last part again, champ.

He followed that by saying that he promises to do his part to help the youth understand.

Take a look.