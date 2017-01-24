Draya Michele Looked Like She Was Going to Eat Orlando Scandrick Alive on Her Birthday

Orlando Scandrick and the Dallas Cowboys being eliminated from the NFL playoffs last weekend isn't such a bad thing if you ask Draya Michele .

The Cowboys' postseason getting cut short meant that the cornerback had a chance to celebrate his fiancee's birthday Monday night ... and let's just say that Michele was more than excited to have her man by her side.

That was evident by the way a lit Draya was all over Orlando, licking his neck several times and looking like she was going to eat him alive on the red carpet for her born day celebration. And let's just say that Scandrick looked more overwhelmed than when he had to defend against Green Bay Packers wide receivers last Sunday.

Michele was just warming up her bday lituation, too, dropping down in her sexy black dress for some twerk werk to Migos's hit "Bad and Boujee."

Take a look.