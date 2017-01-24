Look: Reggie Bush's Alleged Knocked Up Side Chick Told Her Husband the Unborn Child Belonged to the NFL Star

Late last week, Reggie Bush's allegedly pregnant side chick, Monique Exposito, claimed to have an intimate recording of the NFL star willingly ejaculating in her to get her knocked up.
Well, it apparently goes even further than that. Court documents obtained by Bossip reveal that Exposito told her husband, Alexandre Bastin, that her unborn child is not his.
“Mother has consented to the husband that she does not want the husband to be the legal father,” said Bastin in court docs as part of his divorce filing. “The wife has admitted to the husband that he is not the biological father of her unborn child, and, in fact, alleges that another man is the biological father of her unborn child.”
Bastin claimed their marriage was "irretrievably broken" stemming from Exposito allegedly being Bush's mistress for eight months last year outside of his own marriage to Lilit Avagyan.
Bossip additionally reported that Bastin said there's no way that he is the father of Exposito's unborn child because the then-married couple wasn't having sex at the time of the baby's conception. That could point to more of a reason that the Buffalo Bills running back is indeed the father of the child.
Bastin is allegedly asking for Exposito to pay for a DNA test to prove he's not the father of the child. Meanwhile, Bush allegedly hasn't taken a DNA test. That and reports last year alleged that he offered Exposito $3 million in hush money to abort the child.
Last week, Bossip claimed that the veteran NFL rusher Facetimed Exposito on Thanksgiving and Christmas and has continued to send her money.
Exposito is reportedly slated to give birth on Valentine's Day.
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS