Look: Reggie Bush's Alleged Knocked Up Side Chick Told Her Husband the Unborn Child Belonged to the NFL Star

Well, it apparently goes even further than that. Court documents obtained by Bossip reveal that Exposito told her husband, Alexandre Bastin, that her unborn child is not his.



“Mother has consented to the husband that she does not want the husband to be the legal father,” said Bastin in court docs as part of his divorce filing. “The wife has admitted to the husband that he is not the biological father of her unborn child, and, in fact, alleges that another man is the biological father of her unborn child.”

Bastin claimed their marriage was "irretrievably broken" stemming from Exposito allegedly being Bush's mistress for eight months last year outside of his own marriage to Lilit Avagyan.