Prayers Up! Jason Kidd's Daughter Seriously Injured in L.A. Car Accident

Close call. The oldest daughter of Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd, Cheyenne, was seriously injured in a car crash in Los Angeles last week.
According to Bossip, Cheyenne was in the passenger seat of a friend's car when the vehicle veered off the highway around midnight on January 16. Although Cheyenne's mother, Tgia, told the website that her daughter doesn't have any recollection of the wreck, a source told Bossip that Cheyenne may have grabbed the steering wheel, leading the car off the road, and that the maneuver was a cry for help.
“She doesn’t recall what happened,” Tgia told Bossip. “I just know I was on the phone with her and an hour later I was called to the hospital.”
Cheyenne's broken jaw was reportedly wired shut and rods are holding her right leg together. The mother of a 2-year-old is also slated to have reconstructive surgeries at the UCLA Medical Center, where she remains hospitalized.
Here's a pic of her and her child in better times.
Despite Cheyenne's past battles with addiction, her mom insisted to Bossip that her daughter was clean during the accident.
“She’s just reconnecting with her spiritual side, and she knows that this was a huge wake up call,” Tgia told the site. “Even though she was on the right track, she said, ‘God wants me on the right track.’ She’s in a good space.”
Prayers up for a speedy recovery.
