Prayers Up! Jason Kidd's Daughter Seriously Injured in L.A. Car Accident

Close call. The oldest daughter of Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd , Cheyenne , was seriously injured in a car crash in Los Angeles last week.

According to Bossip, Cheyenne was in the passenger seat of a friend's car when the vehicle veered off the highway around midnight on January 16. Although Cheyenne's mother, Tgia, told the website that her daughter doesn't have any recollection of the wreck, a source told Bossip that Cheyenne may have grabbed the steering wheel, leading the car off the road, and that the maneuver was a cry for help.

“She doesn’t recall what happened,” Tgia told Bossip. “I just know I was on the phone with her and an hour later I was called to the hospital.”

Cheyenne's broken jaw was reportedly wired shut and rods are holding her right leg together. The mother of a 2-year-old is also slated to have reconstructive surgeries at the UCLA Medical Center, where she remains hospitalized.

Here's a pic of her and her child in better times.