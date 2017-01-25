This Cute Video of Riley Curry in a Dab-Off With a Kid During Steph's High School Jersey Retirement Is Just What You Needed

Tuesday was supposed to be all about Stephen Curry . But Riley Curry once again managed to steal the spotlight from her NBA superstar daddy.

The back-to-back league MVP had his Charlotte Christian High School jersey retired yesterday, but Riley had all eyes on her when she engaged in a dab-off with a kid in the crowd.

@StephenCurry30 riley can dab with the best of them 💯 pic.twitter.com/TrSUUToNHZ

Who dabbed better? Sorry, kid, but you lost to a 4-year-old. In fact, Riley's cuteness is undefeated out here.

This reminds us of when Riley adorably recited lyrics to Big Sean's "Blessings" during her dad's playoff press conference back in May 2015.

Last May, she let reporters know that she had her eyes on them during Steph's second league MVP press conference.

She's just too cute. And we can't wait to see what kind of personality her little sister, Ryan, takes on.

For those wondering, Steph was humbled by having his high school jersey retired. After all, there was a time when he wasn't even sure he would make the squad.

"I went through some doubts about whether I could play on the varsity level at the time," Curry told a local television station before the jersey retirement ceremony.