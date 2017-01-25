Usain Bolt Stripped of One of His 9 Gold Medals After Former Jamaican Teammate Tests Positive for Drugs

Last summer, Usain Bolt cemented his triple-triple of three straight Olympic Games with three gold medals for a total of nine. As good as the unprecedented feat looks on his resume, the Fastest Man on Earth will have to give one of his gold medals back for no fault of his own.

BBC.com is reporting that Bolt will be stripped of one of his gold medals thanks to his former Jamaican teammate Nesta Carter testing positive for a banned substance stemming from the 2008 Beijing Games. Bolt was teammates with Carter on Jamaica's 4x100-meter relay squad, which won the gold medal in those Olympics.

According to BBC.com, Carter's doping sample was one of 454 samples to be retested by the International Olympic Committee last year, resulting in a positive testing for the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine.

While eight gold medals to his name aren't shabby whatsoever, they don't quite carry the luster that the triple-triple attached to his name did.

Still, Carter testing positive for a banned substance doesn't tarnish Bolt's Olympic legacy at all.

Bolt, 30, is currently gearing up for his team to compete in the Nitro Athletics competition in Melbourne.