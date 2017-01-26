Did Dwyane Wade Use This Michelle Obama Pic to Describe His Mood Over Trump's First Few Days of Presidency?

Michelle Obama's classic expression during Donald Trump's inauguration last week will likely be a meme for a long time to come.

Classic expression.

We can't help but wonder, though, if the three-time NBA champion used the pic of the former FLOTUS to describe his mood over Trump's first few days of presidency in the White House or his Chicago Bulls home loss to the Atlanta Hawks last night.

Hmm ... it could really be either, if you consider Trump's executive orders have been largely criticized thus far, and Wade admonishing his teammates thoroughly, questioning their heart following Wednesday night's loss.

"I don't know what happened," Wade said about the Bulls defeat, as reported by ESPN. "But we continue to be in these kinds of situations and lose games like this. Everyone don't care enough. You got to care enough, man. It's got to mean that much to you to want to win. And it doesn't. So I don't know what happened."

The way that Trump's early presidency and the Bulls' season are shaping up, D. Wade channeling Michelle for his mood could describe how he feels about both.

