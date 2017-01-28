Serena Williams Defeats Her Sister to Win Historic 23rd Grand Slam Title

Serena Williams has now scored her record-setting 23rd Grand Slam title victory against her sister Venus at the Australian Open. She is now the only player — man or woman — to achieve that many singles titles during the Open era.

According to CNN, this win puts Serena at the top of the list ranking number of major tennis titles during the Open era, which dates back to 1968.

This marks her seventh Australian Open victory, seeing her defeat her older sister 6-4 6-4.

Though there has always been some sisterly competition between the two, they were congratulatory, as usual, to one another following the match.

"There's no way I could be at 23 without her," Serena said about her sister. "Thank you, Venus, for inspiring me to be the best player I can be."

Venus returned the compliment, saying, "Serena Williams. That's my little sister, guys. Your win has always been my win."

Venus and Serena faced off 14 years ago at the Australian Open, resulting in a win for Serena. The star athlete now has a 12-11 career record against her sister Venus, including a record of 10-5 Grand Slams.

"I really elevated my game somehow," she told ESPN after the match. "I really wanted to get to 23 so bad, more than you can imagine."

Congratulations to the tennis queen on her victory!

