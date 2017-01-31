Is Carmelo Anthony's Latest IG Post Letting Fans Know He's Staying With the Knicks?

Carmelo Anthony's name continues to be engulfed in NBA trade rumors on a daily basis.

But if you're one of his 4.8 million-plus followers on Instagram, Melo might have just given you confirmation that he has zero plans to waive his no-trade clause with the New York Knicks. In an IG post today, the superstar forward penned, "Running away from things you find unpleasant causes suffering. But facing and challenging such situations will enrich your life." Hmm ... His caption is accompanied by a photo of himself wandering through the halls of a museum — presumably the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., considering his Knicks are facing the Washington Wizards tonight.

Running away from things you find unpleasant causes suffering. But facing and challenging such situations will enrich your life. #APeoplesJourney #StayMe7o A photo posted by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:36am PST

Melo has been in a rough spot this season. On one hand, he loves New York City. On the other, his Knicks have lost 15 of their past 20 games, including a quadruple-overtime defeat against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday evening, and are headed towards another losing season. That and Anthony has been the subject of unrelenting trade rumors, with the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly rejecting an offer last week to send All-Star Kevin Love to New York in exchange for the 14-year veteran. The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly interested in Anthony's services for as long as they don't have to part ways of their Big Three of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. Speaking with NYC media over the weekend, Melo admitted that having to constantly address trade rumors and reported friction with Knicks president Phil Jackson has been "mentally draining." "You've got to deal with that, even though I try not to read it. And everywhere you go, even if you don't hear about it, somebody is telling you about it, somebody is saying something," Anthony said, as reported by ESPN. "It can be mentally draining, mentally fatiguing."

Despite the "unpleasant" situation that Melo alludes to in his IG post, he has still managed to average 23.1 points per game this season. Anthony, 32, must be willing to waive his no-trade clause built into his contract for the Knicks to move him in a deal. Following this 2016-17 season, Melo still has two years, worth about $54 million left on his contract with the franchise. The NBA's trade deadline is February 23. Do you think Anthony will be moved in a deal before then or will he remain in the Knicks' orange and blue? BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by Mark Lelinwalla