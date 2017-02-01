Charles Barkley Slams LeBron James for Taking Criticism 'Personally'

Well, that didn't take long at all. After LeBron James clapped back at Charles Barkley with some scathing comments Monday night, calling the Hall of Famer a "hater" and not credible enough to critique him, Chuck served up a stinging response of his own.

Barkley's main points? That King James is still "whiny" and caught feelings over being criticized. That and TNT's "Inside the NBA" analyst stands by every word of his pointed criticism, which drew the heated reaction from LeBron. "I stick by what I said, I'm not going to make this personal ... he was all whiny last week," Barkley said on ESPN's Waddle & Silvy radio show Tuesday, referring to James urging his Cleveland Cavaliers to bolster their roster to seriously compete for a second straight NBA title. "I'm good and I'm straightforward, I'm never going to get personal on an NBA player." Chuck added:

Barkley: "This notion that we have to be friends - we're never going to be friends."

Says the young generation "always takes it personally." — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 31, 2017

Chuck's comments yesterday came in response to King James checking him Monday night. "He's a hater," James told ESPN about Barkley. "What makes what he says credible? Because he's on TV?" The three-time NBA champion and future sure-shot Hall of Famer proceeded to rip Chuck's past indiscretions. "I'm not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that," James continued telling ESPN. "I'm not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, 'I'm not a role model.' I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying."

He added, "All I've done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that." Whoa! Part of James's comments even included an invitation for Chuck to pull up on him and speak to him man to man — something that Barkley didn't seem to be interested in.

Barkley asked on ESPN's @WaddleandSilvy show about sitting down w/LeBron "Why I got to clear the air? It's not going to change my opinion." — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 31, 2017

Barkley also got a kick out of LeBron researching and digging into his past. “I was laughing, clearly he did some homework … he Googled me and found some things,” Barkley said. "He was young when I was playing so I appreciate that, but I’m not upset about it … my criticism was fair and I’m good with that.” And to the story that he once threw someone out of a window in a confrontation, Barkley joked:

On LeBron bringing up that he once threw someone through a window: "We were on the 1st floor. I told the judge I wish it was the 3rd floor" — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 31, 2017

This exchange stemmed from Barkley's original criticism of James last week, when he questioned LeBron's competitiveness after the three-time champ requested that the Cavs add play makers. We'll see if Barkley has more to say about LeBron Thursday night on "Inside the NBA." Chuck might have to address LeBron's baller brother, Dwyane Wade, who fully supported King James's clap back.

Here's full Wade quote on LBJ/Barkley. Never tried one of these emoji things before but believe this is considered 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EFAOorIw8x — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 31, 2017

Do you think that LeBron and Sir Charles will eventually squash their beef?

Written by Mark Lelinwalla