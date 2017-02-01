Here's Why Russell Wilson Said Trump's Early Presidency Is Already 'Getting Out of Hand'

With every day that goes by, it feels like another star athlete is speaking out against Donald Trump's early presidency.

On Monday, Toronto Raptors' All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry called the president's Muslim travel ban "bulls**t," while Sudanese-born NBA veteran Luol Deng let the commander-in-chief know that he's a "proud refugee."

And those comments followed LeBron James telling reporters last week that "there's always goofy votes — Donald Trump is our president," in comparing the NBA's All-Star Game voting to the presidential election.

Yesterday, while appearing on Facebook Live, Russell Wilson sounded off against Trump, as well.

Although the Seattle Seahawks' star quarterback said that people have the right to vote for whoever they want, he made it a point to let it be known that Trump's early presidency is already "getting out of hand."

"It's already too much, it's already crazy, it's already affecting people's hearts and souls and lives in such a negative way in my opinion. I had a chance to go to LAX Airport and there's people all over the place fighting for their lives and protesting and all that. All the protests that have gone on in the African-American community and obviously the Muslim community, too ... if we're going to be a nation that says we're equal, we have to be equal."

Wilson proceeded to wonder whether Trump will even last four years in the Oval Office.