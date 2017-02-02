Big Mad Charles Barkley Has a Message 'For All You F*****G Haters'

For anybody who has a problem with Charles Barkley's criticism of LeBron James or any other of his hot takes on TNT's Inside the NBA , Chuck has a message for you — "F*** y'all!"

Chuck followed that up by playing Nas's classic "Hate Me Now," letting the crowd know that he listens to the record every morning.

"This is for all you f****** haters out there," Barkley said. "For all you f****** haters, f*** y'all!"

The outspoken NBA Hall of Famer turned TNT hoops analyst had that and more to say to all his "haters" behind the DJ booth of the Koo Koo Room in Atlanta on Tuesday night.

Obviously, this could be deciphered as more shots at King James's throne since their beef has escalated in the past few days ever since Barkley originally criticized the three-time NBA champ for urging the Cavs to bolster their roster in time for the playoffs and a possible back-to-back title run.

After doing that, James shot back, calling Barkley a "hater" who isn't credible enough to disrespect his name.

"He's a hater," James told ESPN about Barkley on Monday night. "What makes what he says credible? Because he's on TV?"

He added: "I'm not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that. I'm not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, 'I'm not a role model.' I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying."

Barkley wasn't fazed at all.

"I stick by what I said, I'm not going to make this personal ... he was all whiny last week," Barkley said on ESPN's Waddle & Silvy radio show Tuesday, referring to James publicly wanting the Cavs to add pieces to their squad. "I'm good and I'm straightforward, I'm never going to get personal on an NBA player."

Barkley also got a good laugh about James seemingly researching his past indiscretions and airing them out.

“I was laughing, clearly he did some homework … he Googled me and found some things,” Barkley said. "He was young when I was playing so I appreciate that, but I’m not upset about it … my criticism was fair and I’m good with that.”

By the sound of those comments Tuesday, followed by his club appearance and middle finger to all, it's pretty obvious that Barkley is going to keep being Sir Charles — regardless of whether people catch feelings or not.

Let's see if Chuck has more shots to fire at King James tonight on Inside the NBA.

Do you think the two hoop legends will eventually sit down to squash their beef?

