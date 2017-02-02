Got His Act Together! Check Out the Way J.R. Smith Curved This Thirsty Twitter Follower

J.R. Smith is seemingly a changed man. Gone are the days of him being a notorious ladies' man and staple of night clubs. The Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard is a married man and father who takes his duties seriously.

That was on display during the wee hours of this morning, when Smith jumped onto his Twitter account and tweeted the following message of positivity while mixing in a little joke:

Start your morning off right! Call someone an tell them you love em! But don't wake them up cause they might not love you back! Lol

Little did Smith know that he would need to curve a response to that tweet.

That's exactly what the NBA veteran had to do when a thirsty female fan shot back, "give me your number then," in response to his tweet.

His reply? "The way my life is set up ... I just can't."

Boom! Has J.R. Smith gotten his act together or what?

Peep the way he served up this epic curve below.