Got His Act Together! Check Out the Way J.R. Smith Curved This Thirsty Twitter Follower

J.R. Smith is seemingly a changed man. Gone are the days of him being a notorious ladies' man and staple of night clubs. The Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard is a married man and father who takes his duties seriously.
That was on display during the wee hours of this morning, when Smith jumped onto his Twitter account and tweeted the following message of positivity while mixing in a little joke:
Little did Smith know that he would need to curve a response to that tweet.
That's exactly what the NBA veteran had to do when a thirsty female fan shot back, "give me your number then," in response to his tweet.
His reply? "The way my life is set up ... I just can't."
Boom! Has J.R. Smith gotten his act together or what?
Peep the way he served up this epic curve below.
Stunned, but undeterred, the thirsty fan kept shooting her shot.
Smith, 31, didn't bother entertaining her tweets after that.
But although he passed on one fan's interest in him, J.R. was willing to play wingman for his teammate Kyrie Irving.
J.R.'s tweets were part of his Twitter free-for-all Q&A, where he answered several questions from his fans this morning.
More important than the jokes, Smith did update his fans on the status of his baby daughter, Dakota, who was born five months premature in January.
Glad to hear that!
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS