Shaq Says If He Were LeBron, He'd Punch Barkley in the Face

The Charles Barkley - LeBron James 's beef has been the hottest topic in sports over the past several days, even with this weekend culminating in Super Bowl LI.

Thursday night's episode of TNT's Inside the NBA gave Chuck the chance to state his final take on the heated exchange between him and King James.

But after standing by his criticism of LeBron about asking the Cleveland Cavaliers to add players to bolster their chances of repeating as NBA champions, Barkley's TNT colleague Shaquille O'Neal took it from there.

As he said last week when Sir Charles initially threw rocks at the King, the Diesel let his fellow Hall of Famer know that he was dead wrong and if that had been him that Chuck was criticizing that Barkley would've gotten punched in the face.

"There's a difference between criticism and personal. I guarantee that LeBron wasn't mad at the 'whiney' or the 'inappropriate' [comments Barkley made]," O'Neal said in Chuck's direction on Inside the NBA last night, beginning at the 12:22 mark of the video below. "When you said that man doesn't wanna compete, that's what ticked him off. And I would have did the same thing. I would've came right back at you a wreck."

That's when the Diesel said he would've put hands on Barkley if he had been the recipient of such pointed criticism.

"I woulda came up here and punched you in your face," he said. "That's what I woulda done."