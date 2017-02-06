This Shot Of J.R. Smith Holding His Baby Daughter, Dakota, for the First Time Is Too Precious

J.R. Smith has a special reason to be thankful today.

The Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard got to hold his baby daughter, Dakota, for the first time Monday since she born five months premature in early January. "Today is one of the greatest days of my life. Today I get to hold my youngest for the first time!" Smith wrote on his Instagram account caption, which was accompanied by a heartfelt shot of the infant resting on his bare chest. "GOD is GREAT!" This photo is just too precious for words.

Today is one of the greatest days of my life. Today I get to hold my youngest for the first time! GOD is GREAT! #DakotaStrong A photo posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:10am PST

Smith's wife, Jewel, gave birth to baby Dakota just last month — five months before her slated due date. The premature infant only weighed a pound at birth, but continues her uphill battle. Just like her daddy on the court, Dakota is proving to be strong, able to gain enough strength for her parents to be able to hold her in the NICU for their first "skin to skin" session with their precious baby girl. According to Cleveland.com, Smith is set to return to the court from his thumb surgery in April, when he should be able to play a few games before the playoffs start and his Cavs try to defend their title. That also means that J.R. will have a chance for some more quality time with baby Dakota until then. Continued prayers for the Smiths' baby girl! BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff