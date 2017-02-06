Here's Why Patriots' Martellus Bennett Says He Won't Be Visiting the Trump White House

It's no secret that Donald Trump is friends with New England Patriots' star quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and the team's owner, Bob Kraft.

But if they're going to visit the White House to be honored by the controversial president for their dramatic Super Bowl LI victory, at least one Patriots' player won't be making the trip.

Fresh off of the Patriots making the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, eviscerating a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime last night in Houston, the team's star tight end, Martellus Bennett, immediately shut down any thoughts of him visiting Trump at the White House. And the outspoken Bennett doesn't care what Kraft thinks about it.

Patriots TE Martellus Bennett said he will not go to the White House to honor Super Bowl win. Not worried about what his owner thinks. — Brandon George (@DMN_George) February 6, 2017

Hey, as divisive as Trump has been, we're not mad at Martellus at all. Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump seemed to take great pride publicly discussing his connections with Belichick and Brady. On the eve of Election Day, Trump read a letter that Belichick penned to him at one of his rallies. And who could forget Brady seemingly strategically placing one of Trump's "Make America Great Again" red hats in his locker room earlier last fall? In addition to Belichick and Brady, the former reality TV star-turned president has also reportedly been friends with fellow-billionaire Kraft for a long time as well. Remember, Brady did skip out on the Patriots being honored by then-President Obama at the White House back in 2015. After the Patriots' unbelievable Super Bowl LI win last night, an excited Trump tweeted out the following:

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

Well, in addition to letting it be known that he won't participate in any honoring of the Patriots at Trump's White House, Bennett also explained how he was able to suit up with teammates with different political views.

Bennett on political views differing: "You just don't bring that to work. We all have our beliefs. We accept people for who they are." — Brandon George (@DMN_George) February 6, 2017

We wonder if any of Bennett's teammates will join him in skipping the White House visit with Trump.

