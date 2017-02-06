#YESTOBLACK

This Photo of Shaq Next to Simone Biles Has Everyone Talking About Their Insane Height Difference

Look how the Diesel just towers over the superstar gymnast.

On one side stands Shaquille O'Neal — all 7-foot-1 of his Diesel power. On the other side stands 4-foot-9 dynamo Simone Biles.

Put the NBA Hall of Famer side-by-side with the superstar gymnast and you have a photo for the ages with their insane height difference on full display.

The two posed for a picture together at Super Bowl LI in Houston last night, where O'Neal easily towered over Biles by over two feet.

Seeing is believing. Take a look.

Simone seemed to take the photo opp in stride, posting the eye-popping image on her Instagram account.

Of course, fans freaked out about the photo.

Although the difference in their height is vast, their athletic achievements are on an even plane, with O'Neal having won four NBA titles in his legendary hoops career and Biles having earned four gold medals in the Rio Olympics last summer.

But at 19, Biles's list of achievements will likely outgrow the Diesel.

