This Photo of Shaq Next to Simone Biles Has Everyone Talking About Their Insane Height Difference

On one side stands Shaquille O'Neal — all 7-foot-1 of his Diesel power. On the other side stands 4-foot-9 dynamo Simone Biles .

Put the NBA Hall of Famer side-by-side with the superstar gymnast and you have a photo for the ages with their insane height difference on full display.

The two posed for a picture together at Super Bowl LI in Houston last night, where O'Neal easily towered over Biles by over two feet.

Seeing is believing. Take a look.