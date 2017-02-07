'A Case of Justifiable Homicide': Joe McKnight's Shooter Pleads Not Guilty to Murder

Just last week, Joe McKnight's shooter was charged with second-degree murder in the December road rage incident that left the ex-NFL running back dead at 28.

On Monday, Ronald Gasser, 55, not only pleaded not guilty to murder, but his lawyer added that the shooting death of the former New York Jets player was a "justifiable homicide" and that his middle-aged white male client was acting in self-defense.

"It was a case of justifiable homicide," Gasser's attorney Gerard Archer said, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The website added that Archer alleged that McKnight tried to enter Gasser's vehicle via the passenger-side window, sparking their heated argument and the shooting.

Last week, the witness, Andrew Bailey, told ESPN's Outside the Lines that McKnight didn't appear to be aggressive toward Gasser before the ex-NFL rusher was fatally shot.

Bailey told OTL that McKnight was "talking with his hands" while appearing to have a "general conversation" with Gasser, but "never moved closer to the vehicle."

Gasser is currently in jail on a $750,000 bond.