Looks Like Scottie and Larsa Pippen Got That Old Thing Back 'Cause She's Rocking a Huge New Diamond Ring

Scottie Pippen's split from longtime wife Larsa last year had all the makings of one ultra-messy divorce. How else would you describe the release of damaging 911 calls with Larsa crying and afraid of her husband, and rumored reports about Future being the alleged reason for the Pippens' breakup?

Well, perhaps the New Year signaled a new slate for the longtime couple. That's because Scottie and Larsa were spotted exiting hot-spot The Nice Guy in West Hollywood together on Monday night. And Larsa was rocking a huge, new diamond ring, according to TMZ Sports. Can you say public reconciliation? Take a look.

The celebrity website reported that Larsa posted a pic of the impressive hardware on her Snapchat account, claiming it was a Valentine's Day gift. Well, from the looks of the Pippens being spotted together last night, it's safe to say, the diamond rock came from the NBA Hall of Famer and six-time champion. We just want to know, does this mean the divorce is officially off and that the Pippens can look forward to celebrating their 20th year of marriage instead of signing off on a stack of court documents? We hope so. TMZ adds that Scottie and Larsa were joined by Kourtney Kardashian inside The Nice Guy.

LA nights with @kourtneykardash, @llcoolj, @larsapippen and WME's Richard Weitz A photo posted by Scottie Pippen (@scottiepippen) on Feb 7, 2017 at 6:36am PST

The NBA legend and his wife have four kids together.

Written by BET Staff