Patriots' Devin McCourty Will Also Skip The Trump White House Visit And Here's Why

Martellus Bennett let it be known on Sunday night and Devin McCourty made sure to follow suit Monday.

After the Pats scored a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in Houston on Sunday night, Bennett immediately stated that he wouldn't visit Trump in the White House.

Hours later, McCourty shot down any prospect of meeting the ex-reality TV star-turned-president as well.

"I'm not going to the White House," the star safety said in a text message to Time. "Basic reason for me is I don't feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices, I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won't."

He added, "I can't imagine a way I go there."

Bennett shared similar sentiments in initially explaining why he will boycott a Pats trip to the White House under Trump, who counts New England quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and owner Bob Kraft as his friends.

“I'm not going to go," Bennett told media members huddled around him following the Patriots' dramatic comeback win, as reported by The Huffington Post. "It is what it is. People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter.”

Perhaps the question that begs to be asked is will a fully intact championship sports team ever visit Trump to be honored in the White House?

Ask us and Bennett and McCourty's snub of the 45th president is just the beginning of athletes not messing with The Donald.