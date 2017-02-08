Steelers' Antonio Brown Admits 'I Have Some Growing Up to Do' Following Notorious Facebook Live Locker Room Video

And thanks to his infamous Facebook Live video inside of the Pittsburgh Steelers ' locker room last month, Antonio Brown has been learning a lot ... about himself.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, the Steelers' superstar wide receiver painfully admitted that he has "some growing up to do" while vowing to learn from this experience and "rebuild" trust within the franchise.

"The big thing I learned is that I have some growing up to do, and I'm going to do it," Brown told the website. "I learned a lot from it and will keep learning. I'm going to rebuild the trust with my teammates and my coaches. I promise you that, too."

He also called the Facebook Live video a "dumb mistake."

Brown won't need to rebuild any trust with Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who has the wideout's back as evidenced by this Instagram post last week.