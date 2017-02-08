Steelers' Antonio Brown Admits 'I Have Some Growing Up to Do' Following Notorious Facebook Live Locker Room Video

Live and learn.
And thanks to his infamous Facebook Live video inside of the Pittsburgh Steelers' locker room last month, Antonio Brown has been learning a lot ... about himself.
In an interview with Bleacher Report, the Steelers' superstar wide receiver painfully admitted that he has "some growing up to do" while vowing to learn from this experience and "rebuild" trust within the franchise.
"The big thing I learned is that I have some growing up to do, and I'm going to do it," Brown told the website. "I learned a lot from it and will keep learning. I'm going to rebuild the trust with my teammates and my coaches. I promise you that, too."
He also called the Facebook Live video a "dumb mistake."
Brown won't need to rebuild any trust with Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who has the wideout's back as evidenced by this Instagram post last week.
After the Steelers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC divisional playoff game on January 15, Brown inexplicably whipped out his cell phone and produced a Facebook Live video post from the team's locker room.
The video included Steelers coach Mike Tomlin telling his players that the NFL "spotted these a**holes a day and a half" of game preparation, referring to the New England Patriots.
The aftermath of Brown being criticized included a story that he reportedly had inked a six-figure deal with Facebook prior to the damaging post.
The Pats probably used that as motivation in routing the Steelers 36-17 in the AFC title game on January 22 before rallying to win Super Bowl LI in dramatic fashion Sunday night.
Brown, 28, was arguably the best receiver in the NFL this past season, hauling in 106 receptions for 1,284 yards and 12 touchdowns.
"No one will ever outwork me," Brown said to Bleacher Report during the same interview.
The veteran wideout has one year remaining on his contract and is slated to earn $4.71 million in base salary for the 2017 NFL season. However, a source told ESPN that both sides feel like they can come to terms on a contract extension before training camp begins this summer.
(Photo: George Gojkovich/Getty Images)
