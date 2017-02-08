We Are 100 Percent Here for Gabrielle Union's Clever Clapback Defending Martellus Bennett's Decision to Skip Trump White House Visit

Peep the epic way Gabby thoroughly read this dude.

The actress took to her Twitter account overnight and clapped back at one Trump supporter, questioning, "You do know Tom Brady skipped it when Pres. Obama was in the White House, right? Or is it only a problem w/ Martellus?"

We are 100 percent here for Gabby and this stance.

In fact, after Bennett made his decision public following the Patriots' dramatic Super Bowl LI win Sunday night, we asked all the people upset over the tight end's stance why they weren't as heated when Brady skipped out on Obama?

Hmm...

After Bennett immediately stated that he wouldn't visit Trump in the White House, his teammate, Pats safety Devin McCourty, followed suit Monday, saying that he too will skip the meeting whenever the team visits.

If anyone is caught in their feelings about them, have some feelings over Brady's actions two years ago, too.

