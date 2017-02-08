Here's Why Kevin Durant Thinks the Media Faked a 'Feud' Between Him and Russell Westbrook

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook reportedly haven't spoken since KD left the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors last summer. Unless you're counting any words the former teammates might have exchanged during the Thunder-Warriors' two games this season.

Well, with Durant and his Warriors slated to visit OKC on Saturday night for the first time since signing with Golden State, the All-Star forward wants to let it be known that the media has turned the relationship between him and Westbrook a "fake drama."

"I was doing an interview with someone and I used the word 'unselfish' to describe my teammates here [with] the Warriors and someone asked Russell the question, asked if he heard what I said about being unselfish and he phrased the question as if I was saying that the Thunder and the organization and the team was selfish," Durant told ESPN. "And once I heard that, I was like, 'They are trying to get in between this thing and make it bigger than what it is.'"

Durant added: "Obviously Russell wasn't going to hear that [entire] interview I had about me just talking about my teammates I have now and someone in Oklahoma City phrased it to him as if I was calling them selfish. It's that easy. It's that easy for the media to twist something up and for the media, you know, [to] make a feud between us."

That being said, Westbrook did seem to tell his Thunder teammate Enes Kanter, "E, don't say what's up to that b****-a** n****," as they walked off the court, following Golden State's win over OKC last month.

And despite KD's thoughts on this media-manufactured "feud," he is bound to hear the boos Saturday night in Oklahoma City.

"I know they're going to be rowdy in there, man," Durant told ESPN as part of the same interview. "I've been a part of some of the loudest nights in that arena [Chesapeake Energy Arena]. So I know it's not going to be the friendliest welcome, but, like I said, I can't wait to see the people that I really built relationships with over my time there and, you know, I'm sure fans that I got to know throughout my time playing there, even though they might not cheer for me out loud, I'll give 'em a wink and they know what we had deep down inside."

Despite the icy relationship between Durant and Westbrook, each All-Star is having a spectacular season, with Russ averaging a triple-double of 30.9 points, 10.2 assists and 10.5 rebounds per game and KD averaging 25.8 points.

Their meeting in OKC this weekend will be followed by the two NBA superstars being teammates again on the Western Conference All-Star team, which counts KD as a starter and Westbrook as a reserve.

