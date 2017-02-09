Charles Oakley Says He Hasn't Spoken With Knicks Owner in 'Four to Five Years' and Dolan Won't Even Shake His Hand

The ugly incident between Charles Oakley and Madison Square Garden security last night during the New York Knicks game has deep-rooted layers stemming from the icy relationship between the former Knicks great and the team's owner James Dolan .

That's one of the points Oak tried to make while on The Stephen A. Smith Show on ESPN Radio on Thursday afternoon.

Calling into the program, the former Knicks power forward said that he "has been trying to sit down with [Dolan] for four to five years, try to find out what did I do to make him dislike me."

He added that the altercation sparked last night when MSG security approached him and informed him "that we have orders that you have to leave the building," to which he responded that he bought a ticket and has a right to watch the game. He also once again denied making comments Dolan's way during the game.

Earlier in the day, Oakley told The Undefeated that "[Dolan] don't want to meet with me" and "man won't even shake my hand," referring to a 2014 All-Star Game confrontation between the two in New Orleans.

"Whenever I go to the Garden now, security has been told to inform him immediately," Oakley also told the website. "Last year, against Charlotte, I went to a game and a bunch of security people came up to me right away and told me not to walk around, stay where I am. He just doesn't want me in the building."

Oak additionally told Smith that MSG security has even followed him to the bathroom.

