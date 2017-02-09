'#UncleOak,' – Chris Paul Bashes the Knicks for Saying They Hope Charles Oakley 'Gets Some Help Soon'

NBA stars are blasting the New York Knicks with zero chill over their poor treatment of Charles Oakley at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, leading to the former power forward scrapping with security guards and being arrested for three counts of assault.
LeBron James repped for Oak with his mood, calling the former Knicks great a "legend."
Dwyane Wade encouraged fellow NBA ballers to "stay woke" over how poorly the Knicks treated their former enforcer, despite 10 years of his gritty play from 1988-1998.
But their friend Chris Paul was especially offended by the Knicks' public relations staff tweeting that Oakley "was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon."
The point guard, whose Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Knicks last night, took to his Instagram account Thursday and questioned, "'Hope that he gets some help soon??'"
"Don't like the way they're trying to portray Oak...," Paul added. "ALWAYS had my back and the realest person our league has seen!"
He ended his IG thoughts with the hash-tag #UncleOak.
The Knicks' PR department's tweet that he was referring to is below.
On Thursday, Oakley appeared on the Stephen A. Smith Show on ESPN Radio, explaining that he has tried to sit down with Knicks owner James Dolan for "four to five years," adding to The Undefeated that the billionaire refused to shake his hand during a confrontation at the 2014 NBA All-Star Game.
Oak also insisted that he did not spew comments towards Dolan at the game last night.
To that, the Knicks' PR hopped back on its Twitter account and offered "everything he said since the incident is pure fiction."
With more and more NBA players taking notice over how the Knicks treated one of their greatest players, it remains to be seen how this incident will affect the franchise's ability to sign star players in the future.
