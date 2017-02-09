Misty Copeland Calls for Under Armour to 'Take Public Action' After Its CEO Praised Trump

Now, Misty Copeland wants some clarification as well.

The principal ballet dancer took to her Instagram account Thursday to say that she strongly disagrees with Plank's recent comments praising Trump, and implored the CEO and company itself to "take public action to clearly communicate" their values moving forward.

"I have spoken at length with Kevin privately about the matter," Copeland wrote as part of her lengthy IG post, "but as someone who takes my responsibility as a role model very seriously, it is important to me that he, and UA, take public action to clearly communicate and reflect our common values in order for us to effectively continue to work towards our shared goal of trying to motivate ALL people to be their best selves."