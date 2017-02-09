Steph Curry Calls Donald Trump an Ass in Response to Under Armour's CEO Praising the President

Upon learning that Kevin Plank called the president an "asset" to the country for his pro-business mindset, the back-to-back NBA MVP immediately distanced himself from that co-sign.



"I agree with that description," Curry told The Mercury News's Marcus Thompson II, "if you remove the 'et' from asset."

In other words, Curry is calling Trump an "ass," unafraid to speak his mind despite Plank's Under Armour paying him at least $4 million annually and him owning a stake in the company via an endorsement deal that runs through 2024.

As Steph continued speaking with the newspaper, he admitted that Plank's public praises of Trump, via an interview with CNBC, caught him off guard.

“I spent all day yesterday on the phone with countless people at Under Armour, countless people in Kevin Plank’s camp, my team, trying to understand what was going on and where everybody stood on the issue," Curry said. "Based off the release that KP sent out this morning, and what he told me last night, that’s the Under Armour that I know. That’s the brand I know he’s built and one that, as of Wednesday afternoon, is something that I’m standing on.”

The latter part has Curry referring to Plank making a statement about Trump inviting him to join the American Manufacturing Council with several other prominent business CEOs to talk about ways to spark job growth in the country.

Although Curry understands that and is OK with it, he didn't have a problem saying that he would consider walking away from UA if they began adopting Trump's divisive values.

“It’s a fine line but it’s about how we’re operating, how inclusive we are, what we stand for,” Curry continued explaining. "He’s the president. There are going to be people that are tied to them. But are we promoting change? Are we doing things that are going to look out for everybody? And not being so self-serving that it’s only about making money, selling shoes, doing this and that. That’s not the priority. It’s about changing lives. I think we can continue to do that.”

He added the circumstances that would lead him to end his endorsement deal with Under Armour.

“If there is a situation where I can look at myself in the mirror and say they don’t have my best intentions, they don’t have the right attitude about taking care of people," the Golden State Warriors' All-Star point guard added. "If I can say the leadership is not in line with my core values, then there is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn’t jump off if it wasn’t in line with who I am. So that’s a decision I will make every single day when I wake up. If something is not in line with what I’m about, then, yeah, I definitely need to take a stance in that respect.”

Go ahead, Steph. We see you and we're not mad at all. As divisive as Trump has been during his campaign and early into his presidency, it said something for Plank to co-sign the former reality TV star in any fashion. And we think Curry was more than justified to speak his mind and draw a line.

