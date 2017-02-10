Charles Oakley Had Lunch With Spike Lee and There's Only One Thing the Knicks Legend Wants

Leave it to Spike Lee to get some answers over the Charles Oakley -Madison Square Garden security fight Wednesday night during the New York Knicks game.

"Last thing Oak said to me is, 'All I want to do is sit down with Mr. Dolan, man-to-man, and work this out," Lee wrote in his Instagram caption, accompanied by a photo of them together.

The major thing Lee took from the midday meal? That the former Knicks great is still open to sitting down with the team's owner, James Dolan , in an attempt to clear the air.

The legendary movie director/die-hard Knicks fan took it right to the source himself, having lunch with Oak on Thursday.

On the same Thursday afternoon — hours removed from being arrested on three counts of assault after scrapping with MSG security — Oakley appeared on the Stephen A. Smith Show on ESPN Radio. There, the retired NBA power forward revealed that he has been trying to sit down with Dolan for "four to five years" in an attempt to "try to find out what did I do to make him dislike me."

He also told The Undefeated that Dolan refused to shake his hand when the two crossed paths at the 2014 All-Star Game in New Orleans.

Whether Dolan agrees to sit down with Oak remains to be seen, but several NBA players have taken the time to bash the Knicks over their poor treatment of their former star. Everyone from LeBron James to Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul and even Knicks killer and NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller slammed the franchise for dealing with Oakley in the manner they did Wednesday night.

Do you think Dolan will ever agree to sit down with Oakley, who gave his heart and soul to the Knicks from 1988-1998?

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.