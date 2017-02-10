#YESTOBLACK

The Rock Slams Under Armour CEO's Praises of Trump As 'Divisive And Lacking In Perspective'

Will the former wrestler turned movie star keep his endorsement with the company?

Despite their endorsement deals with the company, Stephen Curry and Misty Copeland were quick to knock Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank for praising Donald Trump.

Well, Plank just got Rock Bottomed by another UA partner.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who also has an endorsement deal with the company, slammed Plank via a lengthy Instagram post for calling Trump an "asset" to the country.

"I appreciate and welcome the feedback from people who disagree (and agree) with Kevin Plank's words on CNBC, but these are neither my words, nor my beliefs," Johnson let it be known. "His words were divisive and lacking in perspective. Inadvertently creating a situation where the personal political opinions of UA’s partners and its employees were overshadowed by the comments of its CEO."

He added, "A good company is not solely defined by its CEO. A good company is not defined by the athlete or celebrity who partners with them. A good company is not a single person. A good company is a team, a group of brothers and sisters committed to working together each and every day to provide for their families and one another and the clients they serve." 

Johnson went on to state that, although he disagrees with Plank's statement, that he has a bigger purpose working with Under Armour and will remain committed to the company.

The Rock's stance follows Curry agreeing with Plank's assertion of Trump being an "asset," but only if the 'et' is taken off the word, essentially calling the 45th president an "a**."

Copeland added that although she and Plank spoke privately about the matter that "he, and UA, take public action to clearly communicate and reflect our common values in order for us to effectively continue to work towards our shared goal of trying to motivate ALL people to be their best selves."

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by Mark Lelinwalla

