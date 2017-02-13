Former Dolphins Player Quentin Moses Amongst Three Tragically Killed in Georgia House Fire

Andria Godard , 31, and her 10-year-old daughter, Jasmine Godard , also died due to the fire, which sparked around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that former Miami Dolphins defensive end Quentin Moses was one of three people killed in a Monroe, Georgia, house fire on Sunday morning. According to the newspaper, Moses, 33, was found unconscious and outside the house when officials arrived at the scene before being pronounced dead at a hospital.

After a solid collegiate career with the Georgia Bulldogs from 2003-05, Moses went on to be selected by the Oakland Raiders as a third-round, 65th-overall pick of the 2007 NFL Draft. Although Moses never played with the Raiders, he found a stable team with the Dolphins, who he played with for four seasons (2007-2010) with.

Moses had been serving as an assistant coach at Reinhardt University in Waleska, Georgia, for the past five seasons.

Upon learning about the tragic news of his passing, everyone from the Bulldogs to the Dolphins, soon-to-be NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor and Reinhardt sent their heartfelt condolences.