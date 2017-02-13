Adopted Son of Pedophile and Former Penn State Football Coach, Jerry Sandusky, Arrested for Alleged Sexual Abuse of a Child

Like father, [allegedly] like son. And it's absolutely sickening.

CNN is reporting that Jeffrey Sandusky, the adopted son of imprisoned sex abuser and former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor sexual child-abuse charges.

CNN obtained court documents from Pennsylvania showing that Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, is facing a total of 14 counts, including sexual assault of a child older than 11, and sexual assault of a child younger than 16. Child pornography charges are amongst the counts as well. These alleged incidents stem as far back as March 1, 2013. He's being held in county jail on $200,000 bail.

In 2012, Jerry Sandusky was found guilty in the sexual child-abuse scandal that shook Penn State to the core. In total, Sandusky was found guilty of 45 charges related to his years of sexual abuse and was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison.

Penn State reached nearly $60 million in settlements with his victims.

