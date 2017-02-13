LeBron James, Serena Williams and Kevin Durant Starring in This Powerful Nike 'Equality' Ad Is a Must-See

Nike just bodied its competition in a major way ... and it couldn't have been more timely.

Days after UA's CEO Kevin Plank received criticism from its own sponsored stars — including Steph Curry, Misty Copeland and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson — for calling Donald Trump an "asset" to the country, the Swoosh answered back with the release of its powerful "Equality" commercial.

The stirring ad stars the sports greats likes of LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kevin Durant, Gabby Douglas and is set to the moving vocals of Alicia Keys.

The theme of the clip?

"Is this the land history promised?" the caption of Nike's YouTube post of the ad reads. "This field of play. Where the dream of fairness and mutual respect lives on. Where you are defined by actions, not your looks and beliefs. For too long these ideals have taken refuge inside these lines. Equality should have no boundaries."

Take a look at the poignant commercial.