Seahawks' Michael Bennett Explains Why He 'Won't Be Used' and Is Skipping the NFL's Trip to Israel

The Bennett brothers have the crown for being the most-woke athletes early into 2017.

During the same week that New England Patriots' tight end Martellus Bennett said he won't visit Donald Trump's White House to celebrate the team's Super Bowl LI victory, his brother, Michael Bennett, announced that he's pulling out of the NFL's trip to Israel.

On Friday evening, the Seattle Seahawks defensive end took to his Twitter account and explained his discomfort with the Israeli government's plans of making him "an influencer and opinion-former" in addition to "an ambassador of goodwill" for the country.

"I will not be used in such a manner," Bennett wrote as part of his lengthy tweet. "When I do go to Israel — and I do plan to go — it will be to see not only Israel but also the West Bank and Gaza so I can see how Palestinians, who have called this land home for thousand of years, live their lives."

And he was just getting warmed up, further explaining how of one of his heroes, Muhammad Ali, "always stood strongly with the Palestinian people" and that going on this kind of trip to Israel would prohibit him from being a "voice for the voiceless."

Read his whole explanation below.