Here's What Floyd Mayweather Jr. Has to Say About Reports Confirming the Conor McGregor Fight

Tuesday was a tale of two stories for fight fans. The first half of the day had them excited about an ESPN report that the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor mega bout was "getting very, very close" to being set in stone. The Irish Sun then advanced that story, reporting that the two superstars have come to terms for a superfight.

But just as the excitement began filling the air, Mayweather shot down reports that the fight was confirmed quicker than one of his jabs. The retired, undefeated boxing champion took to his Instagram account last night to say "there hasn't been any deals made" in regards to a fight with the UFC sensation and that he's "happily retired" and "enjoying life at this time."

The odd part about Mayweather shooting down the reports is the ESPN story derived from him reportedly telling Stephen A. Smith that the mega bout was "getting very, very close." Anyhow, McGregor wasn't feeling Mayweather's "happily retired" claim, taking to his own IG to mock the former champ, saying, "Floyd has retired on my arrival [to Vegas]." Oh yeah ... he made the statement while sitting on a throne.

I am in Las Vegas. Floyd has retired on my arrival. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PST

McGregor also warned Mayweather as part of his interview with GQ. "I sleep people. I put people unconscious. I'm stating facts," McGregor said. "If I hit a man, his head is gonna go into the bleachers. You understand that? If I crack that little head of [Mayweather's], it's gonna go clean off his shoulder and up into the bleachers." "Money" returned fire, though, telling McGregor to work things out with the UFC to make the fight happen if he really wants to throw hands.

Listen, Conor McGregor, if you really want to get this fight done... take care of your business with the UFC and then have your people get in touch with my people. A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:19am PST

Mayweather has previously mocked McGregor for having a boss in UFC President Dana White, although the mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter vowed that he doesn't need White or the company to set up the mega bout. As of Tuesday, White told TMZ Sports there's "no deal" regarding the superfight. Will negotiations for this mega bout reach pay dirt soon? BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by Mark Lelinwalla