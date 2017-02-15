Simone Biles's Food Got the #SaltBae Treatment From the Man Himself

Simone Biles lit the sports world on fire last summer, winning four gold medals in gymnastics during the Rio Olympics .

On a smaller, but arguably equally-entertaining scale, Turkish butcher Nusret Gokce took over the internet last month, earning the hashtag nickname "#SaltBae" for the way he sprinkled salt over cooked meat with flair.

Well, what happened when the Olympic superstar met up with Gokce himself? Culinary magic.

Just look at Simone's face glow when #SaltBae blessed her food with his infamous technique.