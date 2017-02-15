#YESTOBLACK

Simone Biles's Food Got the #SaltBae Treatment From the Man Himself

And just look at the Olympic hero gymnast glowing because of it.

Published 51 minutes ago

Simone Biles lit the sports world on fire last summer, winning four gold medals in gymnastics during the Rio Olympics.

On a smaller, but arguably equally-entertaining scale, Turkish butcher Nusret Gokce took over the internet last month, earning the hashtag nickname "#SaltBae" for the way he sprinkled salt over cooked meat with flair.

Well, what happened when the Olympic superstar met up with Gokce himself? Culinary magic.

Just look at Simone's face glow when #SaltBae blessed her food with his infamous technique.

got my food salted by the one & only 😂 #Laureus17 #saltbae

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on

Yeah, #SaltBae has that effect on people.

And Biles wasn't the only Olympian great to get the treatment from Gokce. The chef met with Michael Phelps as well.

Biles met the internet sensation Tuesday in Monaco, the site of the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards.

There, she won the Sportswoman of the Year award, adding to her Associated Press Female Athlete of 2016 honor in December.

Sprinkle some salt on that!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

