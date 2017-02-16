Draymond Green Blasts Knicks' Owner James Dolan for Having a 'Slave Master Mentality'

Charles Oakley and New York Knicks owner James Dolan apologized to each other after the former power forward fought with Madison Square Garden security last week, paving the way for his arrest on three counts of assault.

But the damage is done, as multiple NBA stars, ranging from LeBron James to Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul, bashed the organization's treatment of the former Knicks' great, who was the franchise's hard-nosed enforcer from 1988 to 1998. And perhaps the harshest reaction has come from Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors' All-Star forward ethered Dolan during his Dray Day podcast on Uninterrupted this week, saying the billionaire used a "slave master mentality" in his treatment of Oak. Essentially, Green feels like Dolan was fine with Oakley giving his blood, sweat and tears to the organization as a player, but once the former forward criticized the franchise, Dolan's mentality changed.

"You doing it for me, it's all good," Green said on the podcast, as reported by ESPN. "You doing it against me — you speaking out against my organization — it's not good anymore? That's a slave mentality. A slave master mentality. That's ridiculous."

Green added: "It was all fine and dandy when he was laying people out, taking fines and all this stuff for your organization. But now, all of a sudden, when he says something that he feels, it's a problem."

As many Knicks fans have already pointed out and feared, Green believes the organization's treatment of Oakley combined with team president Phil Jackson publicly criticizing Carmelo Anthony this season will make free agents think twice before signing with the franchise.

"When you look at what's going on now with the Melo situation in their organization and now how you do a legend in Charles Oakley, I don't know a free agent that would want to go there," Green continued. "I don't know someone who would really want to go there."

Neither do we. And with the Knicks (23-34) mired in mediocrity once again, that's not a good sign for the future.

