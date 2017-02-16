Will O.J. Simpson Be Released From Prison This Year?

"The Juice" could be on the loose soon ... as soon as later this year.

Sports Illustrated's legal analyst and University of New Hampshire law professor Michael McCann reported that O.J. Simpson will appear before the Nevada parole board as early as this summer.

Based on the board's ruling Simpson, who turns 70 in July, could be granted parole and be released from prison by the fall. If denied parole, however, he could remain in prison until 2022, SI reports.

Simpson has served eight years of a 33-year prison sentence stemming from an incident in which he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, conspiracy, robbery and kidnapping in a Las Vegas hotel over his memorabilia.

Whether Simpson is granted parole depends on 11 factors, including age at the time of his first arrest, offense leading to his prior convictions, history of drug or alcohol abuse, and completed education or treatment program during prison term to name a few.

SI reports that Simpson was deemed "low-risk" based on these factors back in 2013 and figures to do the same this year — a scenario which could result in an early release from prison and for the former NFL running back to be granted parole.

That being said, there are no guarantees.

“I’ve seen [inmates] with no issues turned down. I’ve seen others where I’ve thought ‘no way’ get to go home early,” one Department of Corrections employee speaking under the condition of anonymity told SI. “They make up their own minds.”

Do you think Simpson will be re-introduced into society this year?

