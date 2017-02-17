Here's Why Charles Barkley Called Draymond Green's 'Slave Master Mentality' Comments About James Dolan 'Stupid'

Draymond Green was one of the NBA All-Stars who bashed the New York Knicks for their treatment of Charles Oakley last week following Oak's scrap with Madison Square Garden security and being arrested and charged with three counts of assault. But one Hall of Famer wasn't feeling Green saying Knicks owner James Dolan has a "slave master mentality" at all.

Charles Barkley slammed the Golden State Warriors All-Star forward's comments as "stupid" and "asinine." "I don't think you ever use basketball as an analogy to compare to slavery when guys are making $20 [million], $30 million a year," Barkley told Atlanta's 680 The Fan yesterday. "I just think that's just stupid. First of all, I think the Knicks have been very disrespectful to Carmelo [Anthony] but to compare guys making $20 [million], $30 million to slaves is just asinine and stupid." Hear him slam Draymond below.

Barkley's emphatic words come in response to Green destroying Dolan via his Dray Day podcast on Uninterrupted earlier this week. "You doing it for me, it's all good," Green said on the podcast, as reported by ESPN. "You doing it against me — you speaking out against my organization — it's not good anymore? That's a slave mentality. A slave master mentality. That's ridiculous." Green added, "It was all fine and dandy when he was laying people out, taking fines and all this stuff for your organization. But now, all of a sudden, when he says something that he feels, it's a problem."

On Thursday, Green clarified his statements, adding that he never said Dolan "has a slave master's mentality," but instead used that mentality in his treatment of Oakley, who was the Knicks' enforcer from 1988-1998, before that ugly incident at the Garden last week. Perhaps Chuck and Green will get to speak about this during this All-Star Weekend in New Orleans. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by Mark Lelinwalla