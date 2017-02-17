Former WWE Superstar Nicole Bass Dead at 52

Bodybuilder and former WWE Superstar Nicole Bass died of a reported heart attack Thursday, as reported by F4WOnline.com. She was 52.

Although she wouldn't confirm a heart attack as the reason of Bass's death, partner Christine Marrone did confirm her passing via a lengthy Facebook post on Nicole's page.

"Yess Nicole has passed away. No it wasn't on news sites first because she wouldn't have wanted it to be," Marrone said. "I have been working very hard to keep it private until myself and those closest to her were ready to speak about it. Please respect our privacy at this time. Any information NOT found here posted by THIS page or Kristen Marrone is not true."

Marrone described what led up to this tragedy, describing earlier in the post:

"A few days ago Nicole got very sick. She was brought into the hospital and they did everything they could to help her. I have been sitting here with her in the room 24/7 since she got here making sure she was being given the best possible care. [Thursday] we learned that there is nothing else that can be done."