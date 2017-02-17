High School Baller Gets Technical Foul for Literally Dancing on His Defender During a Game

Skilled point guards with deft handles can make it appear as if they're dancing with the ball. Tyshawn Johnson, who goes by the rap name of Yvng Swag, did one better — he literally danced with the rock.

The 17-year-old Kent County High School senior from Maryland got whistled for a technical foul for dancing, while maintaining his dribble, against his defender during a game recently. "Ref gave me a tech for dancing because we was up by too much lol," Johnson penned on his Instagram account, while posting of video of dance/dribble move. Peep his Chris Brown-like moves.

Senior Night Tonight ! 😂😭 Ima Miss High School I Graduate this year ! Our Kent County High School Basketball 🏀 team went 16-0 this year in the NORTH! , Ref gave me a Tech For dancing because we was up by too much lol I'm still recovering from my heel spur👌🏾💕 A post shared by ☁️SWAGS ENDING RACISM☁️ (@yvngswag) on Feb 16, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

Aw, man! Real tears. We could watch this over and over. Do you think he should've gotten a technical foul for this, though? Also, are his rhymes as nice as his handles? He's reportedly managed by Nick Cannon.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff